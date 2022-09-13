Google Faces €25B Damages Claims In UK, Dutch Courts

By Kelly Lienhard (September 13, 2022, 10:44 PM BST) -- Google is facing the equivalent of €25 billion in damages claims after two separate suits announced on Tuesday claim that the tech giant diminished European publishers' revenue due to its anti-competitive advertising technology. Belgian firm Geradin Partners announced it would be bringing the suits against Google in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands on behalf of publishers in the U.K. and the European Union on allegations that Google's anti-competitive actions deprived publishers of "billions of revenue." The total estimated damages, according to Geradin, are up to €17 billion in the EU and up to £7 billion in the U.K. Geradin said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS