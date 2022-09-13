Mesa Air Loses To DOL In FMLA Eligibility Dispute

By Emily Brill (September 13, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based regional airline must keep track of both the amount of hours its employees work and how many hours they are paid for in order to determine workers' eligibility for leave under the Family Medical and Leave Act, an Arizona federal judge has ruled. In so ruling, U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver sided with the U.S. Department of Labor's interpretation of the Airline Flight Crew Technical Corrections Act, rejecting Mesa Air Group Inc.'s interpretation. "Upon review of the briefing, the court finds in favor of the Department of Labor," Judge Silver wrote in a nine-page order issued Monday. "Airlines...

