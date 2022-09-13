NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner 1 Year For Misconduct

By David Steele (September 13, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The NBA hit Robert Sarver, the owner of the league's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, with a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine Tuesday after an investigation found he used racist and sexist language and engaged in bullying in the workplace. The fine was the largest allowed by league bylaws, the NBA said in a statement Tuesday. But the suspension falls far short of the punishment handed down to a previous owner found to have committed similarly offensive violations of league policy. Donald Sterling was banned for life and forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS