Claims Court Won't Pause Navy Contract With Penn State

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 13, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims refused to stay an order upholding the U.S. Navy's decision to award a $10 million manufacturing technology contract to Penn State University, in an Aug. 30 decision released this week, rejecting claims from competing bidder ACI Technologies that the process was unfair. Federal Claims Judge Zachary N. Somers found that ACI Technologies Inc. failed to meet the standard for the "extraordinary relief" it requested to stay the June order while it appeals and that the company "demonstrated neither a likelihood of success on appeal nor a substantial case on the merits on appeal." After Penn...

