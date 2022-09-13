Women Sue Over Alleged Inaccurate Ovulation Test Kits

By Kelly Lienhard (September 13, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A slew of home ovulation test kit manufacturers were accused of misleading consumers and preying on the anxieties of women trying to get pregnant in order to make a profit in a proposed class action suit filed in a New York federal court. The proposed class representatives, Natalia La Rosa and Phoebe Caneda, claim in the suit filed on Monday that Abbott Laboratories, Church & Dwight, Target Corp., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Walgreens all intentionally mislabeled their ovulation test kits as predicting ovulation with "99% accuracy," when all the products do is test for luteinizing hormone levels, which are not always...

