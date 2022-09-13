ConocoPhillips Workers Qualify For Overtime, Suit Says

By Jessica Mach (September 13, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A former wellsite manager sued ConocoPhillips on Monday, alleging in a proposed collective action that the oil giant misclassified him and other wellsite managers as independent contractors to avoid paying overtime wages. Filed in Texas federal court, Ademar Galvan's lawsuit claimed he regularly worked 12-hour shifts, typically for two weeks at a time, but was paid a fixed daily rate regardless of how many hours he worked. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, once non-exempt employees have worked 40 hours in a week, they are entitled to at least one and a half times their regular rate for every additional hour...

