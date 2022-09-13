Twitter Shareholders Vote To Approve Musk's $44B Takeover

By Tom Zanki (September 13, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly endorsed Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal valued at $54.20 per share, placing another obstacle in Musk's attempt to walk away from the agreement he proposed in April. Twitter said 98.6% of shareholder votes cast at its meeting Tuesday supported the merger agreement, satisfying what would be the final condition needed to close the deal, which is currently being litigated in Delaware court. Twitter said it's ready to complete the deal no later than Thursday, citing a timeline in the merger agreement. A message to Musk was not immediately returned on Tuesday. Twitter is suing...

