Feds Seek 1 Year For Math Prof. Hiding Chinese Bank Account

By Theresa Schliep (September 13, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for an Illinois math professor who was convicted of concealing a Chinese bank account from the Internal Revenue Service, arguing Tuesday that such a sentence is supported by his "repeated, deceptive conduct." Mingqing Xiao should serve a one-year prison sentence for his conviction for failing to disclose his foreign bank account to the IRS on annual tax filings, prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. Despite understanding his reporting requirements, Xiao consistently told the IRS he did not have assets in overseas accounts that required disclosure to the agency, the memorandum said. "This is...

