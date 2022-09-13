Monster Survey Finds 'Super Creatine' Sells Bang, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (September 13, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A Monster Energy Co.-funded survey found that many Bang energy drinkers are motivated to purchase the beverage because of its "super creatine" ingredient, an expert witness for Monster told a California federal jury considering false advertising claims against Bang's maker Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. Charles D. Cowan, who has a Ph.D. in mathematical statistics from George Washington University, on Tuesday told the jury he oversaw a survey that asked hundreds of energy drinkers about what motivates their purchases, as well as their opinions on Bang's super creatine ingredient, which is a central factor in the lawsuit because Monster alleges Vital — which does business as VPX Sports...

