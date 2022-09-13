SEC Fines Firm, Ex-Adviser Over Cherry-Picking Scheme

By Katryna Perera (September 13, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that a New Jersey-based investment advisory firm, its CEO and one of its former representatives will collectively pay more than $1.6 million to settle claims to an alleged multiyear cherry-picking scheme. According to a settlement order and a public announcement from the SEC, Buckman Advisory Group LLC, CEO Harry J. Buckman Jr. and former Buckman Advisory representative Scott Adam Brander each agreed to monetary penalties and other settlement terms without admitting to or denying the SEC's claims. As part of his settlement, Brander has agreed to pay $812,000 in disgorgement, $169,000 in prejudgment interests...

