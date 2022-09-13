Comfort Inn Operator, Worker Settle Disability Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 13, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a suit alleging supervisors at a Comfort Inn location harassed a military veteran for bringing a service dog to work after the former employee told the court he's agreed to resolve the dispute. In a one-sentence letter Monday to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Nathan Iverson said he had resolved his Americans with Disabilities Act suit against Kania Real Estate Holdings LLC, which does business as the Comfort Inn in Toms River, and asked the court to dismiss the action. Judge Shipp signed the letter Tuesday. Additional details about the resolution were not immediately...

