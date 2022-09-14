Ex-Risk Exec Takes On Bank Over Regulation Concerns

By Ronan Barnard (September 14, 2022, 7:48 PM BST) -- A former head of risk at an Anglo-Pakistani bank said in a hearing Wednesday that the lender fired him from his job after he raised the alarm about potential risks of a new financial product the company was due to launch....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS