11th Circ. Upholds Delayed Atty Fees In Engineering Biz Row

By Rosie Manins (September 14, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The owners of an engineering contracting company are entitled to $250,000 in attorney fees and almost $7,000 in litigation costs for successfully defending contract breach claims brought by a former company executive, despite a five-year delay in their fee request, the Eleventh Circuit has affirmed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS