Pro-Crypto Group Asks To Weigh In On SEC's Ripple Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 14, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The cryptocurrency advocacy group Chamber of Digital Commerce asked Wednesday to file an amicus brief in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's dispute with Ripple Labs, indicating the chamber would urge the court to conclude that the subject of an investment contract, such as digital assets, should be evaluated separately from the contract itself....

