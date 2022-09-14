Stockholders Sue Hearing Aid Co. In Del. Over Financing Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (September 14, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Hearing aid producer Eargo Inc. was hit Wednesday with a stockholder suit in Delaware's Court of Chancery, accusing the company of issuing convertible secured notes and lining up a rights offering that threatened to hand off control of the business with scant disclosures to investors....

