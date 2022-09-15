Ozy Media Insurer Says Injunction Bid Fails

By Emily Enfinger (September 15, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- An insurer for Ozy Media Inc. asked a California federal court to reject the media company's request for a preliminary injunction ordering the insurer to advance defense costs under a rescinded insurance policy, arguing that the media company falls short in meeting the requirements for such a request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS