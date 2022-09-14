NJ Mayor Aims To Sink Council's Redevelopment Powers Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 14, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The mayor of Trenton, New Jersey, has asked a state court to end the City Council's quest for rulings that it is solely authorized in the state's capital to apply for creating a redevelopment agency and to perform all redevelopment functions, claiming state statutes do not grant such powers to the council....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS