Fired Uber Atty Tells Jury He Lied To WilmerHale Investigators

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 14, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A fired Uber in-house attorney who was given government immunity for testifying in the criminal obstruction trial of former security chief Joseph Sullivan said Wednesday that he lied to the WilmerHale lawyers hired by the company to investigate a massive undisclosed data breach to "protect" Sullivan and the rest of the security team....

