Split 9th Circ. Revives Indian Man's Asylum Bid

By Rae Ann Varona (September 14, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals did not go through with an analysis that would have shown an Indian man was persecuted for his political affiliation, a split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday in reviving the man's asylum bid....

