Sens. Urge HHS To Beef Up Privacy Protections Post-Dobbs

By Allison Grande (September 14, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Thirty U.S. Senators are pushing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to act swiftly to strengthen federal health privacy law to ensure that medical providers who are asked by law enforcement to turn over sensitive health information to aid in post-Dobbs abortion investigations can't do so without patients' explicit consent. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS