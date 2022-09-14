PTAB Questions Validity Of Patents ITC Found Apple Infringed

By Britain Eakin (September 14, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel seemed skeptical Wednesday of arguments from AliveCor Inc. that three of its patents on wristband devices for measuring irregular heartbeats are "night and day different" from earlier technology that Apple says renders them invalid....

