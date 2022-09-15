Alight Must Face Capitol Riot Attendee's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 15, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss a California woman's suit alleging that Alight Solutions LLC fired her for her political views after she posted photos of herself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, ruling that a jury needs to sort out the conflicting characterizations of events....

