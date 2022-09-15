Tribe Urges Justices To Weigh Immunity In Bankruptcy Cases

By Andrew Westney (September 15, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a First Circuit ruling that Native American tribes aren't exempt from federal law blocking suits against debtors who have filed for bankruptcy, saying the high court must resolve a circuit split over whether the federal Bankruptcy Code deprives tribes and their businesses of their sovereign immunity....

