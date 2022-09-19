Smoking Ban Row Belongs In Tribal Court, 8th Circ. Hears

By Mike Curley (September 19, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Three Affiliated Tribes are asking the Eighth Circuit to send back to tribal court a suit alleging WPX Energy Williston LLC employees violated a contractual smoking ban, saying the energy company had not exhausted its tribal remedies before it went to federal court....

