Kinder Morgan Broke Insurance Contract, Mixed Ruling Says

By Lauren Castle (September 16, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Although Kinder Morgan broke an agreement with TotalEnergies to maintain appropriate insurance at a Texas refinery the company operated for owner Total when a worker there died, it's not clear how much Total was damaged by that breach, a Texas appeals court said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS