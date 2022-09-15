2nd Circ. Won't Push $881M Cannabis IP Fight Into Arbitration

By Jasmin Jackson (September 15, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court's decision rebuffing biotechnology company Amyris' arbitration bid in cannabinoid maker Lavvan's $881 million patent and trade secrets suit over cannabis development, ruling that a research agreement between the companies doesn't clearly warrant the arbitration....

