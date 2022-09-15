Amputee Urges Sanctions For Walmart For Hiding Evidence

By Mike Curley (September 15, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A man who had both legs amputated after being run over by a Walmart Inc. truck is asking a Florida federal court to sanction the store, saying that it performed extensive repairs on the truck, then later said no repairs had been done, despite knowing it had a duty to preserve evidence....

