Doc Accused Of Injecting Drugs Into IV Bags With Fatal Result

By Collin Krabbe (September 16, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas anesthesiologist was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court Friday after being arrested earlier in the week on charges related to allegedly injecting nerve blocking and bronchodilation drugs into IV bags at a surgical center, resulting in cardiac emergencies and at least one death, according to the U.S. Department of Justice....

