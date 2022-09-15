Monster Lost $272M From VPX's Alleged False Ads, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (September 15, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A damages expert hired by Monster Energy Co. told a California federal jury on Thursday that the beverage giant suffered almost $272 million in damages as a result of Vital Pharmaceutical Inc.'s alleged false advertising of "super creatine" in its Bang energy drink....

