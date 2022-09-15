Sanitizer Co. 4E Brands' Ch. 11 Plan Draws Creditor Objection

By Vince Sullivan and Rick Archer (September 15, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of hand sanitizer distributor 4E Brands Northamerica LLC objected Thursday to the company's proposed Chapter 11 plan, telling a Texas bankruptcy court the plan would give up potentially valuable claims against the debtor's parent company without sufficient consideration in return....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS