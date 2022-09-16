Calif. Says Lake Discharge Needed To Protect At-Risk Species

By Caleb Symons (September 16, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- California has weighed in on a dispute over the U.S. government's authority to regularly release water from Upper Klamath Lake, in southern Oregon, arguing that the discharges are lawful because they help protect at-risk salmon and an endangered population of killer whales....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS