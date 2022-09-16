Convicted Ex-GC Can't Return To Bar, Conn. Panel Rules

By Christine DeRosa (September 16, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A one-time general counsel convicted of obstruction of justice lost his bid to be reinstated to the state bar when a Connecticut appellate court rejected his arguments that a disciplinary panel had erred in finding he lacked remorse and candor for his past conduct....

