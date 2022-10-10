What EU Oil Spill Insurance Ruling Means For UK Arbitration

By David Vaughan (October 10, 2022, 9:55 AM BST) -- In the battle over the priority and recognition of cross-border judgments and arbitral awards, the Court of Justice of the European Union provided clarity in its June ruling in London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd. v. Kingdom of Spain.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS