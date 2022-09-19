Ex-Parent Co. Denies Liability For Hotel's $60M Award

By Joyce Hanson (September 19, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The former parent company of the manager of a luxury hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, has asked a Delaware federal court to nix the hotel owner's bid to hold it liable for a nearly $60 million arbitral award, saying the owner hasn't met the criteria necessary to establish alter ego liability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS