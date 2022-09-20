J&J's Talc Ch. 11 Case Was Bad Faith, Claimants Tell 3rd Circ.

By Vince Sullivan (September 19, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing talc injury plaintiffs in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson talc unit LTL Management LLC told the Third Circuit on Monday that the parent company acted in bad faith when it commenced the bankruptcy by walling off talc claimants from other creditors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS