Suns Lose PayPal As Sponsor, Part-Owner Wants Sarver Out

By David Steele (September 16, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Less than one day after Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi publicly called for majority owner Robert Sarver to resign in the wake of his one-year suspension by the NBA, major sponsor PayPal cut ties with the Suns, citing Sarver's racist and misogynist workplace behavior....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS