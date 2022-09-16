Celsius Seeks Court OK To Fund Ch. 11 With Stablecoin Sales

By Rick Archer (September 16, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network LLC is asking a New York bankruptcy judge for permission to make sales out of its stock of stablecoin, saying it would allow it to fund its Chapter 11 case at no risk to creditors....

