What's In A Font And Why It Matters In Copyright Fights

By Tiffany Hu (September 16, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Shake Shack is the latest company to be accused of infringing a type foundry's copyrighted font based on the Neutra typeface, but the burger chain's preemptive suit to shut down those claims illuminates an important difference between a typeface and a font, attorneys say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS