50 Cent Sues Fla. Surgeon Over 'Penile Enhancement' Ads

By Dorothy Atkins (September 16, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The rapper and entrepreneur known as 50 Cent sued a plastic surgeon and her Sunny Isle Beach, Florida, practice in federal court Friday, alleging she used photos she took with him without his consent to promote her business on social media and falsely implied that he had received penile enhancement treatment....

