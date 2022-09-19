Debt Investors Allege Congo Corruption In Bid To Net $30M

By Kelly Lienhard (September 19, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An investment firm that purchases sovereign debt claims has filed a lawsuit against the Democratic Republic of Congo and several nongovernment organizations to collect on judgments totaling over $30 million, claiming that the country's top officials engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle government funds for personal gain and evade the settlement....

