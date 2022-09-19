Affirm Shareholder Sues Execs Over Earnings Report Tweet

By Katryna Perera (September 19, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Executives and board members of "buy now, pay later" lender Affirm Holdings Inc. have been hit with a derivative shareholder suit claiming they breached their fiduciary duties and caused the company to make false and misleading statements about its earnings and prospects, which led stock prices to surge artificially, then drop....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS