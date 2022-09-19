TelexFree Ponzi Victims Say Foster Garvey Aided Fraud

By Adrian Cruz (September 19, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Foster Garvey has been hit with a proposed class action in Washington federal court accusing the Pacific Northwest-based firm of aiding and abetting the multibillion-dollar TelexFree Ponzi scheme by giving legal advice to its perpetrators and helping to ensure it ran smoothly. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS