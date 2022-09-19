Vizgen Can't Escape Harvard, 10x's Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (September 19, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday refused to toss claims in a suit from Harvard University and 10x Genomics Inc. that accuses Vizgen Inc. of selling products that infringe spatial imaging technology patents, despite Vizgen only being told about the alleged infringement a day before getting hit with the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS