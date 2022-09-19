Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Gets 3 Transmission Control Patents Axed At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (September 19, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Google has emerged victorious in its challenges to three Jenam Tech LLC transmission control protocol patents after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that all the claims the tech giant challenged across the patents are invalid....

