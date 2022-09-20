11th Circ. Denies Review Of Penn Mutual Client's Class Claims

By Hope Patti (September 20, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit denied an investor's bid for a panel rehearing over claims that Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. and its investment firm subsidiary breached their fiduciary duties under Georgia law, affirming its prior ruling that the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act bars such claims from being brought as a class action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS