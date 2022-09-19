EPA Defends Chemical Advisory At 3rd Circ. As 'Informational'

By Hayley Fowler (September 19, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the Third Circuit to toss Chemours' challenge of a health advisory regarding so-called forever chemicals, saying the action wasn't final and Chemours hasn't otherwise been injured by it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS