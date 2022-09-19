Exxon Wants Benzene Coverage Fight Back In Texas Court

By Ganesh Setty (September 19, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil urged a Texas federal court to remand back to state court its suit against AIG Specialty Insurance Co. seeking to avoid tens of millions of dollars in policy retentions related to benzene injury claims, arguing AIG has tried to create diversity jurisdiction by attempting to replace Exxon with another affiliated entity....

