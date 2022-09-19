Corporate, Public Outrage Is Antidote To Bad Sports Owners

By David Steele (September 19, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The NBA's punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver serves as a reminder that, in most major American sports leagues, the power to take away a team lies only with the other owners, not the commissioner, but legal experts say those owners can be swayed by pressure from corporate sponsors and the public....

