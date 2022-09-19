Food Science Co. Strikes Deal To End ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 19, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- International food and nutrition company Kerry Inc. has agreed to end a proposed class action alleging it failed to properly monitor its $444 million 401(k) plan and allowed it to pay unreasonably high fees, according to filings in Wisconsin federal court....

