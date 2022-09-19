CIT Backs Commerce's Lowered Duties On Korean Steel

By Alyssa Aquino (September 19, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's reduced tariffs on Korean hot-rolled steel, saying Monday that Commerce could retract a penalty against an importer after it further explained its participation in a port usage program....

